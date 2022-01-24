Father of NFL Player Carlos Dunlap killed in North Charleston collision

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of Fort Dorchester alum and NFL player Carlos Dunlap was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in North Charleston, according to a law office and the head football coach of Ft. Dorchester High School.

The North Charleston Police Department has confirmed the accident and the death but the coroner has not yet released Dunlap’s name.

NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs says officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Rd. around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday. After arriving on the scene, officers say the male pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he would later die from injuries sustained in the crash, Jacobs says.

Investigators say they located the driver involved in the crash at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time, according to Jacobs.

Ft Dorchester athletics director and head football coach Steve LaPrad, who’s worked closely with the elder Dunlap since the younger one played for him, confirmed that it was Dunlap Sr. who was killed in the accident.

“We lost a great Patriot supporter today – Carlos Dunlap Sr. has passed away – I want his family to know how much I and all our football family will miss him. We send our support and prayers.” LaPrad said in a statement.

The David Aylor Law Offices released a statement saying they are working with the family after the death.

“It is with sadness we report the passing of Carlos Dunlap Sr. last night. He was a loving father and well-respected community leader. We will miss him dearly. North Charleston Police are still investigating the accident. As a close friend of David and David Aylor Law Offices the family has asked us to let others know to please respect his family at this time of grieving and provide them with privacy.”

South Carolina State Representative Wendell Gilliard also released a statement on the passing saying “Mr. Carlos Dunlap Sr. and I were longtime friends! South Carolina has lost a great drum major for peace and justice just days ago we were in the middle of arranging breakfast to talk about the good old days”

Aside from being a long-time bail bondsman in North Charleston, Dunlap Sr. also did lots of work in the community including with the Carlos Dunlap Foundation.

Carlos Dunlap II, who just finished his 2nd season with the Seattle Seahawks and 12th season in the NFL has not had any comment on social media since the passing.

