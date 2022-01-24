FORECAST: Morning flurries give way to warmer, windy, wet afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND GUSTS: Could exceed 30 mph at times this afternoon

SLICK SPOTS: Possible overnight into Tuesday AM with any light snow/freezing drizzle that falls

VERY COLD: Lows in the single digits for some by Wednesday morning; Wind chills near zero!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some flurries push through the region this morning but that chance decreases towards noon. Gusty southwesterly winds push temperatures into the 40s this afternoon.

Light rain moves into the region during the late afternoon as a front moves through. Rain showers may switch to flurries or even spotty freezing drizzle before ending tonight. No major travel issues are expected at this time; we’ll continue to monitor the situation. Temperatures slide into the 20s by Tuesday morning.

Clouds look to hang around for most of the day limiting highs to the 20s and low 30s Tuesday afternoon. Some late-day sunshine is possible.

With clear skies and northerly winds, temperatures plummet into the single digits and low teens Tuesday night.

After a very cold start Wednesday, our next focus is a front that moves into the region Thursday night into Friday with some light snow showers. That front will help keep the cold weather around into first half of the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.