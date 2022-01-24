Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Morning flurries give way to warmer, windy, wet afternoon

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND GUSTS: Could exceed 30 mph at times this afternoon
  • SLICK SPOTS: Possible overnight into Tuesday AM with any light snow/freezing drizzle that falls
  • VERY COLD: Lows in the single digits for some by Wednesday morning; Wind chills near zero!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some flurries push through the region this morning but that chance decreases towards noon. Gusty southwesterly winds push temperatures into the 40s this afternoon.

Light rain moves into the region during the late afternoon as a front moves through. Rain showers may switch to flurries or even spotty freezing drizzle before ending tonight. No major travel issues are expected at this time; we’ll continue to monitor the situation. Temperatures slide into the 20s by Tuesday morning.

Clouds look to hang around for most of the day limiting highs to the 20s and low 30s Tuesday afternoon. Some late-day sunshine is possible.

With clear skies and northerly winds, temperatures plummet into the single digits and low teens Tuesday night.

After a very cold start Wednesday, our next focus is a front that moves into the region Thursday night into Friday with some light snow showers. That front will help keep the cold weather around into first half of the weekend.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Monday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday, January 24, 2022

Most Read

I-264 at Dixie Highway closed after multi-vehicle car accident.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-264 East, victims identified
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large
Fort Knox police shoot, kill man after illegal breach
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan
LMPD: Louisville boy found safe after ‘Operation Return Home’ alert
Car shot at on Watterson Expressway, LMPD investigating

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Monday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday, January 24, 2022
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/24
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/20
As the temperatures fall overnight, roads could become an issue.
Temperatures dropping, slick roads expected for some Kentucky counties