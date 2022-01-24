FORECAST: Morning flurries with a strong warming wind this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND GUSTS: Could exceed 30 mph at times this afternoon

SLICK SPOTS: Possible overnight into Tuesday AM with any light snow/freezing drizzle around

VERY COLD: Lows in the single digits for some by Wed AM; Wind chills even colder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few flurries are possible this morning, otherwise windy at times this afternoon as a warmer push of rain kicks ahead of another strong cold front. Some light rain may develop with the front later in the afternoon hours.

A few rain showers are expected this evening (changing to flurries or even spotty freezing drizzle overnight) before ending. No travel issues are expected at this time but we’ll need to watch it by Tuesday morning.

Clouds will likely fight back any sunshine on Tuesday, keeping us cold for much of the day. Some late-day sunshine is possible.

Another night of frigid air Tuesday night as skies remain clear and the wind remains light.

After a very cold start Wednesday, we look to the next front to move in Thursday night with some light snow showers. That front will only keep the cold around into the weekend.

