Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Morning flurries with a strong warming wind this afternoon

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND GUSTS: Could exceed 30 mph at times this afternoon
  • SLICK SPOTS: Possible overnight into Tuesday AM with any light snow/freezing drizzle around
  • VERY COLD: Lows in the single digits for some by Wed AM; Wind chills even colder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few flurries are possible this morning, otherwise windy at times this afternoon as a warmer push of rain kicks ahead of another strong cold front. Some light rain may develop with the front later in the afternoon hours.

A few rain showers are expected this evening (changing to flurries or even spotty freezing drizzle overnight) before ending. No travel issues are expected at this time but we’ll need to watch it by Tuesday morning.

Clouds will likely fight back any sunshine on Tuesday, keeping us cold for much of the day. Some late-day sunshine is possible.

Another night of frigid air Tuesday night as skies remain clear and the wind remains light.

After a very cold start Wednesday, we look to the next front to move in Thursday night with some light snow showers. That front will only keep the cold around into the weekend.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/24 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/24 4AM Update

Most Read

I-264 at Dixie Highway closed after multi-vehicle car accident.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-264 East, victims identified
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan
LMPD: ‘Operation Return Home’ issued for missing Louisville boy
Fort Knox police shoot, kill man after illegal breach
Car shot at on Watterson Expressway, LMPD investigating

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/24 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/24 4AM Update
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/20
As the temperatures fall overnight, roads could become an issue.
Temperatures dropping, slick roads expected for some Kentucky counties
A Metro Snow Team crew member works to fill the salt dome.
Snow crews clear Louisville roads despite COVID outages, multiple weather events