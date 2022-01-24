Support Local Businesses
Fort Knox police shoot, kill man after illegal breach

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed by Fort Knox police on Sunday, after an illegal breach at the main gate.

Officers responded to a call at 11 p.m. on Saturday of a suspicious person near the post’s Visitor Center, the release said.

When officers arrived, the man drove onto the military reservation. Three officers pursued him in their patrol cars.

During the pursuit, the release said the man tried to hit one of the patrol cars. The chase ended east of the main cantonment area (the city portion of Fort Knox), according to the release.

Once stopped, officers tried to verbally deescalate the situation for about 90 minutes, before the release said the man attempted to ram and run over the officers.

Officers shot and killed him around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

The man’s name has not been released, but he was described as a 41-year-old, non-military affiliated white male.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is being led by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

At this time, the motive is unknown. There is no initial indication that the incident was extremist or terrorist related.

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to call CID at 502-624-6332.

