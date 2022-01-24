Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Free COVID testing sites open in west Louisville

A new California testing site is at the historic St. Stephen Church on 15th Street, which will...
A new California testing site is at the historic St. Stephen Church on 15th Street, which will be open seven days a week for drive-thru testing. This new testing site was made possible by a collaboration between St. Stephen Church, Nomi Health, and the Louisville Department of Public Health & Wellness (LMPHW).(WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 tests are free at new testing sites in California and Shively.

The California testing site is at the historic St. Stephen Church on 15th Street, which will be open seven days a week for drive-thru testing. This new testing site was made possible by a collaboration between St. Stephen Church, Nomi Health, and the Louisville Department of Public Health & Wellness (LMPHW).

Vanessa Burns chose St. Stephen’s because another location was full and required pre-registration. She said she was feeling congested and needed a COVID test as soon as possible.

”It’s helpful for anyone that needs to get tested,” Burns said. “I think the city is doing a good job at trying to get as many people as they can tested if they have symptoms or have been around other people.”

The Shively location is inside city hall on Dixie Highway and will offer testing this week on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, followed by every Tuesday and Friday in February. LMPHW partnered with with Windy City Testing and Shively City Hall to to run the site.

There is no need for an appointment or proof of insurance at either new testing location in west Louisville, and patients can get the COVID-19 rapid antigen and molecular PCR tests for free at both.

The City of Louisville helped set up both sites, with Mayor Greg Fischer adding, “Testing is a powerful tool against the extremely contagious omicron variant and we’re committed to making it accessible to residents across the community, with the same focus on equity as with vaccinations.”

The sites are open at the times listed below:

  • St. Stephen Church — 1018 South 15th Street
    • Drive-thru testing
    • Monday-Saturday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Sunday — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Shively City Hall — 3920 Dixie Highway
    • Indoor testing
    • Jan. 21, 24-26 — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Every Tuesday and Friday in February — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-264 at Dixie Highway closed after multi-vehicle car accident.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-264 East, victims identified
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large
Fort Knox police shoot, kill man after illegal breach
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan
LMPD: Louisville boy found safe after ‘Operation Return Home’ alert
Car shot at on Watterson Expressway, LMPD investigating

Latest News

JCPS students returned to the classroom Monday after weeks of NTI.
JCPS returns to the classroom after 17-day hiatus
New walk-in COVID-19 testing site comes to heart of downtown Louisville
Jan. 23 designated as Maternal Health Awareness Day
He remains optimistic after recovering from COVID-19 for a second time.
Man who got double lung transplant survives COVID for 2nd time