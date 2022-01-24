Free COVID testing sites open in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 tests are free at new testing sites in California and Shively.

The California testing site is at the historic St. Stephen Church on 15th Street, which will be open seven days a week for drive-thru testing. This new testing site was made possible by a collaboration between St. Stephen Church, Nomi Health, and the Louisville Department of Public Health & Wellness (LMPHW).

Vanessa Burns chose St. Stephen’s because another location was full and required pre-registration. She said she was feeling congested and needed a COVID test as soon as possible.

”It’s helpful for anyone that needs to get tested,” Burns said. “I think the city is doing a good job at trying to get as many people as they can tested if they have symptoms or have been around other people.”

The Shively location is inside city hall on Dixie Highway and will offer testing this week on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, followed by every Tuesday and Friday in February. LMPHW partnered with with Windy City Testing and Shively City Hall to to run the site.

There is no need for an appointment or proof of insurance at either new testing location in west Louisville, and patients can get the COVID-19 rapid antigen and molecular PCR tests for free at both.

The City of Louisville helped set up both sites, with Mayor Greg Fischer adding, “Testing is a powerful tool against the extremely contagious omicron variant and we’re committed to making it accessible to residents across the community, with the same focus on equity as with vaccinations.”

The sites are open at the times listed below:

St. Stephen Church — 1018 South 15th Street Drive-thru testing Monday-Saturday — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shively City Hall — 3920 Dixie Highway Indoor testing Jan. 21, 24-26 — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Every Tuesday and Friday in February — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.