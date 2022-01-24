JCPS returns to the classroom after 17-day hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools welcomed students back into their classrooms Monday after weeks on non-traditional instruction.

It had been 17 days since students were last in the classroom on January 6. The district took that time to get their faculty and staff healthy and out of quarantine.

Nicole Brown’s second graders at Carter Traditional Elementary have spent just as much time with NTI as they have with in-person learning since entering kindergarten.

“The second graders we have now are what we call out pandemic children,” said Brown.

Brown says it’s especially important for younger students to get face-to-face instruction. Her class has never consistently been in the classroom.

“They only got half of kindergarten, and the rest [of NTI] was first grade, so it’s really important they be here,” said Brown ,”because we are meeting them where they are, bringing them where they need to be, so it’s really important to be in school every day.”

JCPS said they’re following the same health guidelines as before, guidelines that mirror CDC recommendations. However, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said Monday the return to the classroom is not to be confused with a return to normal.

“Because we’re back does not mean we don’t have staffing shortages right now,” said Pollio. “We have had to scramble around, central office, resource teachers going to schools to make this work, and those schools are still challenged, so I don’t want to make it sound like we’re in just a perfectly normal process.”

Pollio said faculty and staff quarantine numbers are down a little. They’re down just enough to have class in person. He hopes any further stretch of virtual days would be brief, suggesting one or two days at a time.

As of Monday, there were just fewer than 500 staff members in the district with a positive COVID diagnosis. About 100 more were in quarantine.

