Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

JCPS returns to the classroom after 17-day hiatus

JCPS students returned to the classroom Monday after weeks of NTI.
JCPS students returned to the classroom Monday after weeks of NTI.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools welcomed students back into their classrooms Monday after weeks on non-traditional instruction.

It had been 17 days since students were last in the classroom on January 6. The district took that time to get their faculty and staff healthy and out of quarantine.

Nicole Brown’s second graders at Carter Traditional Elementary have spent just as much time with NTI as they have with in-person learning since entering kindergarten.

“The second graders we have now are what we call out pandemic children,” said Brown.

Brown says it’s especially important for younger students to get face-to-face instruction. Her class has never consistently been in the classroom.

“They only got half of kindergarten, and the rest [of NTI] was first grade, so it’s really important they be here,” said Brown ,”because we are meeting them where they are, bringing them where they need to be, so it’s really important to be in school every day.”

JCPS said they’re following the same health guidelines as before, guidelines that mirror CDC recommendations. However, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said Monday the return to the classroom is not to be confused with a return to normal.

“Because we’re back does not mean we don’t have staffing shortages right now,” said Pollio. “We have had to scramble around, central office, resource teachers going to schools to make this work, and those schools are still challenged, so I don’t want to make it sound like we’re in just a perfectly normal process.”

Pollio said faculty and staff quarantine numbers are down a little. They’re down just enough to have class in person. He hopes any further stretch of virtual days would be brief, suggesting one or two days at a time.

As of Monday, there were just fewer than 500 staff members in the district with a positive COVID diagnosis. About 100 more were in quarantine.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

I-264 at Dixie Highway closed after multi-vehicle car accident.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-264 East, victims identified
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large
Fort Knox police shoot, kill man after illegal breach
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan
LMPD: Louisville boy found safe after ‘Operation Return Home’ alert
Car shot at on Watterson Expressway, LMPD investigating

Latest News

A new California testing site is at the historic St. Stephen Church on 15th Street, which will...
Free COVID testing sites open in west Louisville
Michael Davis, Jr. 31, of Pembroke Pins, California, was arrested January 23, 2022 by Kentucky...
Traffic stop leads to marijuana trafficking arrest
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
An Operation return Home alert has been issued for Amanda Lewis, 53, of Louisville. She was...
Alert issued for endangered missing person