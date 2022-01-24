Ky. man accused of raping, holding woman against her will

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Corbin man is accused of raping and holding a woman against her will.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Friday to a complaint of a female being held against her will at a home on KY 1232 in Corbin.

When deputies arrived at the home, they saw a man trying to run out the back door. After deputies caught him, the sheriff’s office says they identified the man as 39-year-old Charles Gray.

After talking to the victim, deputies arrested Gray on charges of rape, sexual abuse, terroristic threatening and fleeing or evading police. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

