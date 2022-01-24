Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD: Louisville boy found safe after ‘Operation Return Home’ alert

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPDATE: Carter Sullivan Duncan was found safe on Sunday night around 9:15 p.m., an LMPD spokesperson confirmed.

LMPD Missing Persons Unit issued an “Operation Return Home” for a missing 12-year-old boy on Sunday.

Carter Sullivan Duncan went missing on Sunday, Jan. 23 from the 500 block of Oak Branch Road, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

Duncan is described as five-foot-tall, weighing around 135 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Ellis said Duncan has expressed the desire to harm himself.

Duncan is most likely wearing a bright blue or black winter coat liner, depending on which side is turned out.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved. Just talked to Missing Persons.

Most Read

I-264 at Dixie Highway closed after multi-vehicle car accident.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-264 East, victims identified
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large
Fort Knox police shoot, kill man after illegal breach
Car shot at on Watterson Expressway, LMPD investigating

Latest News

An Operation return Home alert has been issued for Amanda Lewis, 53, of Louisville. She was...
Alert issued for endangered missing person
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24
If found safe, please bring him to the store manager at PetSmart (10308 Westport Road) or...
Reward offered for cat stolen from Louisville PetSmart
Car shot at on Watterson Expressway, LMPD investigating