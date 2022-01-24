Support Local Businesses
Michigan Snaps IU’s Home Unbeaten Streak

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half and Michigan hit 11 3-pointers to pull away and post a convincing 80-62 win at Indiana on Sunday.

In two games since returning from COVID-19 protocols, Dickinson has scored 46 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and made 10 assists.

Michigan (9-7, 3-3 Big 10) finished shooting 56.9% from the field (29 of 51) and knocked down 11 of 17 shots from 3-point range (64.7%).

Indiana took a 4-2 lead early, but the Wolverines grabbed the lead for good on a Dickinson dunk with 16:27 left in the first half as part of a 9-0 run, and Dickinson’s 3-pointer with 12:46 left gave them their first 10-point lead, 17-7. Indiana battled back and trailed by eight at intermission.

Dickinson hit 3 of 4 from long range while grabbing nine rebounds. Caleb Houstan hit 5 of 7 from distance and finished with 19 points. Moussa Diabate added 10 points and seven rebounds and Terrance Williams II added 10 points off the bench.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Indiana (14-5, 5-4). Xavier Johnson added 14 points and six assists.

Michigan returns home to host Northwestern Wednesday before traveling to face No. 14 Michigan State Saturday. Indiana plays host to Penn State Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

