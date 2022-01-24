Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Official: Man suspected of killing NYPD officer has died

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and another officer was gravely injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, according to a law enforcement official, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who shot two New York City police officers in a Harlem apartment, killing one of them and putting another in critical condition, died Monday of injuries sustained when a third officer shot him.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Lashawn J. McNeil died Monday at Harlem Hospital.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

Authorities said McNeil had swung open a bedroom door and opened fire at the officers Friday as they responded to a domestic call.

Officer Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing the two wounded officers, shot McNeil as he tried to flee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-264 at Dixie Highway closed after multi-vehicle car accident.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-264 East, victims identified
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large
Fort Knox police shoot, kill man after illegal breach
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan
LMPD: Louisville boy found safe after ‘Operation Return Home’ alert
Car shot at on Watterson Expressway, LMPD investigating

Latest News

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent...
Houston K-9 stabbed in the line of duty
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks recover as investors jump in after big sell-off
FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case