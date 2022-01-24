SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/24

Lots of wind coming today with some rain to drizzle or even freezing drizzle in spots toward sunrise. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for more on that.

SNOW BOARD:

Thursday: Snow showers possible.

Next Tue-/Wed; Rain to snow setup.

Busy pattern ahead with warmer air getting involved at times leading to more dramatic changes. We’ll see how this goes!

BOTS!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.