Traffic stop leads to marijuana trafficking arrest

Michael Davis, Jr. 31, of Pembroke Pins, California, was arrested January 23, 2022 by Kentucky...
Michael Davis, Jr. 31, of Pembroke Pins, California, was arrested January 23, 2022 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a trafficking in marijuana charge.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police resulted in the discovery of 17 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of the driver.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, troopers stopped a Chevy Malibu on the Interstate 65 exit ramp at mile marker 94. A strong smell of marijuana led troopers to search the car. During the search, they found the marijuana in the spare tire area of the car’s trunk.

The driver, Michael Bernard Davis, Jr. 31, of Pembroke Pins, California, was arrested. He was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center for trafficking in marijuana and several traffic charges.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

