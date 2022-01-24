Traffic stop leads to marijuana trafficking arrest

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police resulted in the discovery of 17 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of the driver.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, troopers stopped a Chevy Malibu on the Interstate 65 exit ramp at mile marker 94. A strong smell of marijuana led troopers to search the car. During the search, they found the marijuana in the spare tire area of the car’s trunk.

The driver, Michael Bernard Davis, Jr. 31, of Pembroke Pins, California, was arrested. He was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center for trafficking in marijuana and several traffic charges.

