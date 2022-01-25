Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Female killed in Boone County fire; male injured trying to rescue her

One person was killed in a house fire in Boone County early Tuesday morning.
One person was killed in a house fire in Boone County early Tuesday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person was killed and another transported to the hospital after a fire in Boone County Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, the fire broke out around 5:55 a.m. in the 15000 block of Glencoe Verona Road.

Chief David Jones said a female was found deceased in a home that caught fire on the property.

A male who lives in another house on the property had tried to rescue her but was unable to, Jones said.

He was transported to UC Medical Center for burn injuries.

Jones said the house is a total loss.

The ID of the person killed has not been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Davis, Jr. 31, of Pembroke Pins, California, was arrested January 23, 2022 by Kentucky...
Traffic stop leads to marijuana trafficking arrest
Fort Knox police shoot, kill man after illegal breach
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt County widow speaks out following death of husband
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan
LMPD: Louisville boy found safe after ‘Operation Return Home’ alert

Latest News

John Hawkins III, 36.
Ky. man accused of breaking into multiple homes, stealing women’s underwear
Very cold air is on the way with wind chills near zero Wednesday morning. (Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Sunny but cold afternoon; frigid air takes over tonight
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, January 25, 2022
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/25