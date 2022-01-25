Female killed in Boone County fire; male injured trying to rescue her

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person was killed and another transported to the hospital after a fire in Boone County Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, the fire broke out around 5:55 a.m. in the 15000 block of Glencoe Verona Road.

Chief David Jones said a female was found deceased in a home that caught fire on the property.

A male who lives in another house on the property had tried to rescue her but was unable to, Jones said.

He was transported to UC Medical Center for burn injuries.

Jones said the house is a total loss.

The ID of the person killed has not been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

