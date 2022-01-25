Bellarmine drops first ASUN road game, comes up short 65-60 at Jacksonville State

(WAVE) - Since making the move to NCAA Division I, Bellarmine had won it’s first seven road games in ASUN Conference play. That streak ended on Monday night in Jacksonville, Alabama, as Jacksonville State beat the Knights 65-60.

CJ Fleming led Bellarmine with 20 points. His three-pointer with 48.9 seconds left in the first half got Bellarmine within 30-29 at the half.

The Knights shot just 20-60 from the field. That’s 33%.

Reigning ASUN Player of the Week Dylan Penn scored just 11 points, but his lay up with 9:44 left gave the Knights a 44-43 lead. Two Ethan Claycomb free throws with 7:45 remaining made it 46-45 Bellarmine.

The Gamecocks responded with a pivotal 9-0 run. Demaree King, who entered the game as the second leading three-point shooter in the nation, hitting 51% from behind the arc, hit a triple to make it 54-46. King was just 2-for-9 from three.

Bellarmine made a final push, Alec Pfriem’s three with :12 seconds remaining got the Knights within 62-60, but the Gamecocks responded with a Kayne Henry free throw and a Darian Adams slam to end the scoring.

Bellarmine falls to 11-9, 5-1 in the ASUN. Jacksonville State improves to 13-6, 6-0.

The Knights visit Stetson (8-11, 2-4) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

