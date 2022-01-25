Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Bellarmine drops first ASUN road game, comes up short 65-60 at Jacksonville State

Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport
Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - Since making the move to NCAA Division I, Bellarmine had won it’s first seven road games in ASUN Conference play. That streak ended on Monday night in Jacksonville, Alabama, as Jacksonville State beat the Knights 65-60.

CJ Fleming led Bellarmine with 20 points. His three-pointer with 48.9 seconds left in the first half got Bellarmine within 30-29 at the half.

The Knights shot just 20-60 from the field. That’s 33%.

Reigning ASUN Player of the Week Dylan Penn scored just 11 points, but his lay up with 9:44 left gave the Knights a 44-43 lead. Two Ethan Claycomb free throws with 7:45 remaining made it 46-45 Bellarmine.

The Gamecocks responded with a pivotal 9-0 run. Demaree King, who entered the game as the second leading three-point shooter in the nation, hitting 51% from behind the arc, hit a triple to make it 54-46. King was just 2-for-9 from three.

Bellarmine made a final push, Alec Pfriem’s three with :12 seconds remaining got the Knights within 62-60, but the Gamecocks responded with a Kayne Henry free throw and a Darian Adams slam to end the scoring.

Bellarmine falls to 11-9, 5-1 in the ASUN. Jacksonville State improves to 13-6, 6-0.

The Knights visit Stetson (8-11, 2-4) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-264 at Dixie Highway closed after multi-vehicle car accident.
Two killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-264 East, victims identified
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt Co. Sheriff: Thieves shoot, kill man after stealing his trailer; suspects still at large
Fort Knox police shoot, kill man after illegal breach
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan
LMPD: Louisville boy found safe after ‘Operation Return Home’ alert
Car shot at on Watterson Expressway, LMPD investigating

Latest News

Virginia guard Armaan Franklin (4) drives the ball downcourt after a steal as Louisville...
Doomed by slow start, Cards fall 64-52 at Virginia
Brackets unveiled for IHSAA girls basketball sectionals
Brackets unveiled for IHSAA girls basketball sectionals
Juwan Howard
Michigan Snaps IU’s Home Unbeaten Streak
Bellarmine guard Dylan Penn scored a career-high 38 points
Penn’s Heroics Help Bellarmine Move to 5-0 in the ASUN