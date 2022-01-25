Support Local Businesses
Charlestown man accused of child sex abuse, rape, battery of pregnant woman

Nicholas Bennett McCutchen was arrested on Greenbrier Court in Charlestown on Jan. 21.
Nicholas Bennett McCutchen was arrested on Greenbrier Court in Charlestown on Jan. 21.(Clark County Jail)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A 22-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record is facing a slew of new allegations, including beating a pregnant woman, child sexual abuse, rape, and robbery.

According to The News and Tribune, Nicholas Bennett McCutchen was arrested on Greenbrier Court in Charlestown on Friday. Records show McCutchen is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, sexual battery, criminal confinement, strangulation, robbery, theft, possession, rape, and battery of a pregnant woman.

The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the case.

McCutchen’s public records show he has been in trouble with the law before, with charges dating back to 2019 when he was charged with criminal mischief, trespassing, driving without a license, and theft on separate occasions. He was charged with a felony in July 2020, for battery against a public safety official and obstructing an emergency medical person. McCutchen was also charged with intimidation in August 2021.

