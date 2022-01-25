Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Arctic Chilly Tonight

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lows in the single digits (low double digits for some)
  • Wind chill values near or below zero
  • Light snow showers possible Late Thursday / Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ready for the second coldest night of this winter so far?

Low temperatures tonight will drop into the lower teens, with some single digit readings north of the Ohio River. Wind chills will hover between -5° and 5° Wednesday morning. Keep pets indoors!

After the frigid start, the thermometer won’t move much Wednesday afternoon despite the sunshine. Highs will only rise into the 20s during the day.

Temperatures will take another nosedive Wednesday night. While not quite as cold as Wednesday morning, Thursday morning will feature lows in the teens across the entire area with wind chills in the single digits.

Clouds will be on the increase by Thursday afternoon, and so will the temperature. We’ll briefly break into the 40s on Thursday before our next system brings us colder air and snow showers for the end of the week.

Light snow showers will be possible late Thursday into Friday. Light accumulations are possible, especially to our east.

Temperatures will fall back into the 30s Friday and Saturday. Milder weather appears in the forecast several days next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

