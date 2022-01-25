Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Cold day ahead but VERY cold tonight

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • VERY COLD: Lows in the single digits for some by Wednesday morning; Wind chills near zero or just below zero!
  • NEXT SNOW CHANCE: Light snow showers are possible Thursday evening to Friday morning
  • WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Very cold again Saturday; warming up slowly Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A stray flurry is possible this morning otherwise the sun and clouds will battle it out until the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky looks to win out. Temperatures will hold fairly steady for the day.

Get ready for a very cold night with lows in the lower teens. Wind chills will drop to 0 to 5 above at times. Make sure pets are inside and that a faucet or two is dripping overnight.

Wednesday sees a return to full sunshine but an Arctic high pressure cell overhead will keep temperatures from reaching above the 20s for highs.

Very cold Wednesday night with lows in the teens and partly cloudy skies.

Thursday looks breezy and warmer with a mix of light rain/snow showers into the afternoon, changing to snow showers Thursday Night. Some light accumulations possible so we’ll monitor that.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

