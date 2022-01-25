Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Sunny but cold afternoon; frigid air takes over tonight

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • VERY COLD: Lows in the single digits for some by Wednesday morning; Wind chills near zero or just below zero!
  • NEXT SNOW CHANCE: Light snow showers are possible Thursday evening to Friday morning
  • WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Very cold again Saturday; warming up slowly Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds gradually decrease through the day with more sunshine expected this afternoon. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle to rise into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Get ready for a very cold night with lows in the single digits and low teens. Wind chills will drop to near 0° at times. Make sure pets are warm and safe inside and that a faucet or two is dripping overnight.

Despite abundant sunshine, afternoon highs only climb into the upper 20s due to an Arctic high pressure. Wednesday night looks clear and cold with temperatures once again in the single digits and low teens.

Thursday looks breezy and warmer with a mix of light rain/snow showers into the afternoon, changing to snow showers Thursday night. Some light accumulations are possible so we’ll monitor that.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, January 25, 2022

Most Read

Michael Davis, Jr. 31, of Pembroke Pins, California, was arrested January 23, 2022 by Kentucky...
Traffic stop leads to marijuana trafficking arrest
Fort Knox police shoot, kill man after illegal breach
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan
LMPD: Louisville boy found safe after ‘Operation Return Home’ alert
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt County widow speaks out following death of husband

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, January 25, 2022
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/25
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/24
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/20