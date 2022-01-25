FORECAST: Sunny but cold afternoon; frigid air takes over tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

VERY COLD: Lows in the single digits for some by Wednesday morning; Wind chills near zero or just below zero!

NEXT SNOW CHANCE: Light snow showers are possible Thursday evening to Friday morning

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Very cold again Saturday; warming up slowly Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds gradually decrease through the day with more sunshine expected this afternoon. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle to rise into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Get ready for a very cold night with lows in the single digits and low teens. Wind chills will drop to near 0° at times. Make sure pets are warm and safe inside and that a faucet or two is dripping overnight.

Despite abundant sunshine, afternoon highs only climb into the upper 20s due to an Arctic high pressure. Wednesday night looks clear and cold with temperatures once again in the single digits and low teens.

Thursday looks breezy and warmer with a mix of light rain/snow showers into the afternoon, changing to snow showers Thursday night. Some light accumulations are possible so we’ll monitor that.

