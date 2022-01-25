Support Local Businesses
Former City of Bardstown CFO arrested by feds

Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by...
Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by federal agents on January 25, 2022.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown was arrested by the feds Tuesday morning, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

Tracy Hudson, 41, is being detained on a federal hold, according to the Oldham County Detention Center.

The details of her arrest are not yet known.

Hudson was investigated for allegedly embezzling $760,000 from city funds. Bardstown Mayor, Richard Heaton revealed the discovery was made in September, 2019. He added Hudson took the money over a six-year period starting in 2013.

Hudson was fired in October, 2019. The city collected $130,000 back from her through her attorneys. The case was turned over to the Kentucky State Police at the time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

