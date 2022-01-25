Former City of Bardstown CFO arrested by feds

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown was arrested by the feds Tuesday morning, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

Tracy Hudson, 41, is being detained on a federal hold, according to the Oldham County Detention Center.

The details of her arrest are not yet known.

Hudson was investigated for allegedly embezzling $760,000 from city funds. Bardstown Mayor, Richard Heaton revealed the discovery was made in September, 2019. He added Hudson took the money over a six-year period starting in 2013.

Hudson was fired in October, 2019. The city collected $130,000 back from her through her attorneys. The case was turned over to the Kentucky State Police at the time.

