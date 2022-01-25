Support Local Businesses
Hankison’s team pushes Cameron to block media from jury selection ahead of trial

Brett Hankison is the only officer charged in connection with the police raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death
Brett Hankison is the only former LMPD officer charged in connection with the police raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Brett Hankison’s attorneys have requested that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron prevent media organizations from being present for the jury selection process before his trial.

Hankison is the only officer charged in connection with the March 2020 police raid that ultimately led to Breonna Taylor’s death. Five months later, he was charged by a grand jury with multiple counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting into a nearby apartment unit with three people inside, as well as another empty apartment, as the raid was happening.

Hankison’s defense team requested the media remain out of the proceedings, claiming jurors may be concerned that their identities might be disclosed.

Cameron’s office is prosecuting the case and objected to the request for a media ban, saying: “The Commonwealth recognizes the competing interests between the right to an impartial jury and the right to public and media access. Here, the Commonwealth believes the balance favors access, even if the court decides to place some limitation on that access.”

The questioning of individual jurors is scheduled to begin on Feb. 1. The trial is scheduled to last until March.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

