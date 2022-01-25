Support Local Businesses
Health experts hopeful Louisville has reached season’s final COVID peak

Although the number of COVID cases and hospitalized patients has increased in recent weeks,...
Although the number of COVID cases and hospitalized patients has increased in recent weeks, Louisville's number of deaths has not(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Louisville may have risen for the last time this season, which health care experts are hoping for as virus cases seems to have plateaued.

More than 14,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last week, which would have been extremely concerning a month ago. However, it is now a declining number.

“Cases are beginning to come down,” Metro Health and Wellness Associate Medical Director, Dr. Sarah Beth Hartlage, said Tuesday. “But as I said last week, the nature of statistics show that there are just as many cases on the backside of the curve as there were on the front side of the curve, so we are still in for quite a few more cases.”

Unvaccinated people still require the most attention in hospitals, according to doctors, and this is true for all groups of people, including pregnant women.

Although the number of COVID cases and hospitalized patients has increased in recent weeks, Louisville’s number of deaths has not, and remains the same as in recent weeks before the latest surge.

Dr. Sarah Moyer, the director of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, reminded the public that those who have not been vaccinated and intend to get the shot, as well as those who have been vaccinated and intend to get a booster, should not be charged for it. For the most part, the same should be true for COVID testing.

“There could be some out of pocket costs for testing,” Moyer said. “Any of the sites that we’ve set up, though, we found ways to get around that, so if you’re concerned about out of pocket costs, please make sure you’re heading to one of the health department or Churchill sites.”

The testing site at Churchill Downs remains the largest site for Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness.

A complete list of COVID testing sites in Jefferson County can be found here.

