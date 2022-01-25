Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WLOX) - The husband of a Gulf Coast native and former Miss Mississippi is being mourned after he was shot over the weekend in Alabama. According to court documents, the shooting happened in front of the couple’s two-year-old son.

According to WSFA, 37-year-old Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot at a home on Texas Street in Montgomery. Hand and his wife, D’Iberville native and former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski Hand, were residents of Montgomery.

Authorities in Alabama arrested 17-year-old Jerimiah Walker of Montgomery, who is now charged with capital murder in the shooting death. According to authorities, the secondary crime needed to charge a suspect with capital murder in this case is shooting the victim in the presence of a child under the age of 14.

Hand and the D’Iberville native married in 2016. Kozlowski Hand also recently announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

In a Facebook post made the day after Hand was killed, the former beauty queen said the funeral services for her husband would be held in Metairie, La., where Hand is originally from. She also said she would be moving her Montgomery-based health business back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to be closer to family.

