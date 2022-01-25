Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents

A 17-year-old has been charged with capital murder in the shooting.
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in Montgomery. Hand and his wife, D’Iberville native and former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski Hand, were residents of Montgomery.(WEEK)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WLOX) - The husband of a Gulf Coast native and former Miss Mississippi is being mourned after he was shot over the weekend in Alabama. According to court documents, the shooting happened in front of the couple’s two-year-old son.

According to WSFA, 37-year-old Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot at a home on Texas Street in Montgomery. Hand and his wife, D’Iberville native and former Miss Mississippi Christine Kozlowski Hand, were residents of Montgomery.

Authorities in Alabama arrested 17-year-old Jerimiah Walker of Montgomery, who is now charged with capital murder in the shooting death. According to authorities, the secondary crime needed to charge a suspect with capital murder in this case is shooting the victim in the presence of a child under the age of 14.

Hand and the D’Iberville native married in 2016. Kozlowski Hand also recently announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

In a Facebook post made the day after Hand was killed, the former beauty queen said the funeral services for her husband would be held in Metairie, La., where Hand is originally from. She also said she would be moving her Montgomery-based health business back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to be closer to family.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Davis, Jr. 31, of Pembroke Pins, California, was arrested January 23, 2022 by Kentucky...
Traffic stop leads to marijuana trafficking arrest
Fort Knox police shoot, kill man after illegal breach
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt County widow speaks out following death of husband
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan
LMPD: Louisville boy found safe after ‘Operation Return Home’ alert

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
REPORT: Sean Payton to retire as Saints head coach
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
Although the number of COVID cases and hospitalized patients has increased in recent weeks,...
Health experts hopeful Louisville has reached season’s final COVID peak
Manion was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 22 in the 4900 block of Applegrove Lane.
Operation Return Home issued for missing Louisville man
Nicholas Bennett McCutchen was arrested on Greenbrier Court in Charlestown on Jan. 21.
Charlestown man accused of child sex abuse, rape, battery of pregnant woman