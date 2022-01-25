Support Local Businesses
Indiana police arrest Ohio man after attempting to defraud thousands from credit union

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested a man from Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday after he attempted to fraudulently take thousands of dollars from a Clark County credit union.

Kenneth Eugene Burgess, 58, was charged with three counts of forgery, two counts of defrauding a financial institution, and identity theft in connection to the investigation.

According to release, ISP detectives were contacted on Monday by the One Vision Credit Union in Clarksville about a possible fraud attempt involving a man who recently joined the credit union.

Detectives started an investigation into the fraudulent activity and determined the new member had used a fake name and ID to apply for $20,000 in loans.

Police said Burgess returned to the credit union on Tuesday morning and was immediately arrested by detectives who were there continuing the investigation.

Burgess was sent to Clark County Jail without incident, where he currently awaits trial.

