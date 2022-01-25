JCPS details procedures, weapons for proposed school security officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the debate about school resource officers in public schools continues, JCPS administrators discussed additional details about its proposed school safety officer plan.

SSOs would be armed, sworn law enforcement officers who would not be stationed in the schools, but instead would patrol a three to seven school cluster in a specific geographical zone of the city.

During Monday night’s meeting, JCPS’s policy committee said SSOs would receive a district-issued gun with two magazines, a taser and handcuffs; members also discussed possibly requiring body cameras to improve transparency.

The proposed plan lists strict guidelines when it comes to how SSOs must handle their guns, including prohibiting “warning shots,” shooting at moving vehicles, and shooting if an innocent bystander or officer could be injured. SSOs would be required to notify administrators anytime they unholster their gun.

In addition, the plan would create two new committees focused on hiring, including a group required to come up with ideas on how to recruit diverse candidates.

Once the SSOs are hired, the primary focus would be training.

“When you’re talking about our SROs they will be working all year long, 260 work days, which means in the summer too, so we want that vast majority of training, that time during the summer when students don’t have school, to be focused on training,” JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

“We have to do something,” William Willhoite, a retired SRO, said. “All the adults have to throw their egos aside and worry about the safety of these kids.”

Willhoite agreed with most aspects of the plan.

However, he said the SSOs should be inside the schools, building positive relationships with the students.

“I understand (the district) wanting to keep the SSOs out of the schools so they can respond to the three or four schools they’re responsible for, but I think a big part of the SRO program was interacting with the students,” Willhoite said.

Willhoite said if SSOs only show up during bad situations, some students will continue to view police officers in a negative light.

“They’re always saying they want their police officers to be guardians, not warriors,” Willhoite said. “Well, if all you do is call that SSO in for when something is wrong and they’re going to have to make a decision of whether to incarcerate this child or not, then they’re going to look at these SSOs as warriors, not guardians,”

“They need to interact with these kids,” he added.

“If you hire the right people, which according to their guidelines, that’s exactly what they’re going to do, then you should have faith that these SSOs will be part of your staff, trained by you, and be able to interact with these kids in the proper way,” Willhoite said.

The final plan with the policy committee’s recommendations will be presented to the school board next Tuesday for a vote.

