Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 sought after father’s body found

Police say Smith led police on a chase early Tuesday as they sought to question him over his...
Police say Smith led police on a chase early Tuesday as they sought to question him over his missing father.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog is on the run after police alleged he led officers on a chase when they sought to question him over his missing father, whose body was later discovered hidden in his home’s garage.

Police say Ryan Mitchell Smith is considered a person of interest in his father’s death. He had been free on bond after being arrested Saturday for allegedly taking part in an attempted carjacking and stabbing a police dog during his arrest.

Police say Smith led police on a chase early Tuesday as they sought to question him over his missing father.

Police say officers resumed their search after losing track of Smith and found his father’s body in the garage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Davis, Jr. 31, of Pembroke Pins, California, was arrested January 23, 2022 by Kentucky...
Traffic stop leads to marijuana trafficking arrest
Fort Knox police shoot, kill man after illegal breach
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Family members identified the victim as 42-year-old Kevin Watts.
Bullitt County widow speaks out following death of husband
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan
LMPD: Louisville boy found safe after ‘Operation Return Home’ alert

Latest News

The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
San Jose could be 1st to require gun liability insurance
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after winning the NFL Super Bowl XLIV...
REPORT: Sean Payton to retire as Saints head coach
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
NY schools told to keep masks after judge overturns mandate
FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting