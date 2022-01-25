Support Local Businesses
McConnell: ‘Don’t give up hope’ on tornado recovery

By Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While the devastation of the Dec. 11 tornadoes may have escaped the minds of those who were not impacted, state leaders sent a reminder on Tuesday that the need for help is still great.

“I think the most important thing is for those of us who want to help to not disappear over time,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Days after the deadly storms, thousands of people across the state and country stepped up to help the victims. Over a month later, some towns and homes are still not fully recovered.

Right now, the biggest need is still giving people a place to rest and call home.

“FEMA has a direct housing program they are rolling out,” Michael Dossett, Director of the Division of Emergency Management said. “Governor Beshear is rolling out our state sheltering program.”

Rebuilding those lives and towns is going to take a mixture of state, private and federal funding.

McConnell said federal funding has kicked in enough support to get people moving again. All people need to do is ask for the help.

“We are staying in close touch with state administration and all of these folks to make sure if there is any other federal assistance that we can tap, we want to be able to do it,” McConnell said.

Anyone who needs help recovering from those storms can go to the senator’s website that lists how to tap into state and federal resources.

Monetary donations are also still needed. Those are being handled through Gov. Beshear’s Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

