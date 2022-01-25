Support Local Businesses
Neil Young wants his music off Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine misinformation

Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline...
Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Mountain View, Calif.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Neil Young will keep on rocking in the free world, but maybe not on Spotify.

The 76-year-old musician asked his managers and record label to remove his music from the streaming platform.

He’s upset with Spotify because the platform also hosts “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, which has recently come under scrutiny for its coverage of coronavirus vaccines. Rogan is an outspoken critic of the vaccines and has made some inaccurate claims about them, experts say.

Young has since removed Monday’s post on his website asking for his music to come off Spotify. The post was originally reported by Rolling Stone.

His manager confirmed to The Daily Beast that the rocker is very upset about misinformation on the vaccine.

Young isn’t the only one concerned about vaccine misinformation. Earlier this month, a group of more than 250 scientists and doctors penned a letter to Spotify condemning Rogan’s show.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

