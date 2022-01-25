Support Local Businesses
Officials searching for missing 16-year-old boy from Meade County

Andrew Spry was reported missing on Monday afternoon and last seen on the 500 block of...
Andrew Spry was reported missing on Monday afternoon and last seen on the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive in Brandenburg, according to police.(Brandenburg Police - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Brandenburg Police is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday night.

Andrew Spry was reported missing on Monday afternoon and last seen on the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive in Brandenburg, according to police.

He is listed as 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 143 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police said Andrew took his parents red GMC Acadia with Kentucky plate 445 PVF, along with a credit card. Andrew is believed to be heading towards Texas.

His parents’ credit card showed a purchase at a Marathon Gas Station in Fulton, Kentucky around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Andrew is said to have Asperger’s and autism, and requires medication which he does not have in his possession.

Anyone with any information on Andrew’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Brandenburg Police Department at (270) 422-4911.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

