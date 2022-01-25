Support Local Businesses
Oldham County Schools extends district-wide mask mandate

The Oldham County Board of Education said the district’s mask requirement will stay in place after being reinstated in mid-January.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County Board of Education said the district’s mask requirement will stay in place after being reinstated in mid-January.

The board voted Jan. 10 to reinstate universal mask requirements in school buildings among students, staff and visitors due to an increase in COVID cases.

The requirement was said to take place over a two-week period for instructional days as well as Oldham County Schools’ enrichment centers.

During Monday’s board meeting, OCBE said the superintendent has the ability to make decisions on universal masking and other protocols should Oldham County case numbers continue to trend down.

OCBE would review the masking policy n their next meeting on Feb. 28 if the superintendent does not take action before then.

“If the decision is made to allow the return to mask optional, that decision will be communicated in a timely manner,” a letter to parents said.

Oldham County Schools had previously dropped its mask mandate on Nov. 29, changing the mask requirement to a mask recommendation.

Rising case numbers in Oldham County due to the omicron variant caused parents to start a petition in January to reinstate the universal mask requirement.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

