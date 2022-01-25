Operation Return Home issued for missing Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police issued an Operation Return Home alert on Tuesday for 44-year-old Marcus Manion.

Manion was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 22 in the 4900 block of Applegrove Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

His family said Manion does not have his necessary insulin with him. He was last seen in a red 2010 Dodge Challenger with license plate 438-PCJ, Ellis said.

Manion has brown eyes, black hair, and is five foot two weighing around 160 pounds.

No clothing description was provided.

