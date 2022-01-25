SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/25

Cold day with some sunshine trying to help out, but the north flow will just be too strong.

The core of the cold drops in tonight leading to one of the coldest nights of the season (so far) with just enough wind still out there for some bitterly cold wind chills.

More sunshine Wednesday but with highs staying in the 20s :(

Some snow is possible Thursday/Friday.

SNOW BOARD:

Thursday Night/Friday: Scattered snow showers. Light amounts possible.

A bigger system that will feature mainly rain and perhaps thunder, is in the works for next week.

