UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old boy from Meade County located in Texas

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Meade County on Sunday night was located safe, according to officials.

Andrew Spry was reported missing on Monday afternoon and last seen on the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive in Brandenburg, according to police.

Police said Andrew had taken his parent’s car and credit card and was believed to be heading towards Texas.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Chief Brian Haag with Brandenburg Police said Andrew was located in Orange County, Texas.

Officials thanked the public for sharing and assisting in Andrew’s return home.

