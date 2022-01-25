Woman sentenced for killing her best friend

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - It was a betrayal straight out of a movie: a mother of four murdered by her roommate and best friend. The tragedy and the story revolve around what occurred between two best friends inside their Jeffersonville, Ind. apartment.

On Oct. 11, 2021, Corlaysia Meaux, 21, a person described by her family members under oath in court as loving, caring, and supportive, was stabbed to death. The person holding the weapon was Tynae Couts, her best friend and someone Corlaysia Meaux’s family said grew up with and lived with her.

Couts, who pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to reckless homicide, was in court on this day for the sentencing hearing. Brandi Meaux, Corlaysia Meaux’s mother, sat and listened as the family of her daughter’s former friend pleaded for her freedom.

“This is a hard time for me right now,” Brandi Meaux said. “I mean its constantly opening up a wound. I’m trying to heal, but it’s constantly opening up. Everything just coming out in the open right now. I’m trying to be strong so I’m just hanging in there.”

Corlaysia Meaux’s mother, father, sister, and grandmother each testified in support of Couts getting the maximum sentence of six years on the reckless homicide charge.

Keena Dixon, Corlaysia Meaux’s sister, saw the stabbing happen and watched her sister die. It’s something Sherry Haley, the sisters’ grandmother, can’t get out of her head.

“That’s something I can’t even imagine,” Haley said. “Her being there losing her sister like that.”

Since her daughter’s death in October, Brandi Meaux said it was the loss and the reason why that kept her up.

“I got the (reason) why, but it is not closure for me,” she said. “I got the answer but at the end of the day it’s not going to bring my daughter back.”

Brandi Meaux said she learned the friendship took a wrong turn and ended with her daughter’s death.

Corlaysia Meaux’s family said their focus now is making sure her children feel loved and supported by the family members they do have left.

Couts was sentenced to five years in prison.

