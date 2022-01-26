4th gun found at Pleasure Ridge Park High School this school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the fourth time this year, a weapon has been confiscated at Pleasure Ridge Park High School.

A gun was found at the school and confiscated shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday and Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called in to help, a MetroSafe spokesperson confirmed.

Mark Hebert, a JCPS spokesperson, said parents were notified about the incident. It adds to another 15 guns found on JCPS students since the beginning of the school year. Among the 15 firearms, most were loaded; two were pellet guns and airsoft guns.

The latest gun-related incident also took place at PRP High School on Jan. 4. A student was charged with illegal possession of a weapon on school grounds after allegedly getting into a fight and searching for his backpack, which was found by staff. Inside the bag was a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

There was also a large brawl at PRP on Aug. 18, which was caused by a student who was armed with a pellet gun; the student’s mother told WAVE her son had felt unsafe going to school after an incident with another student, which led him to bring the weapon to school.

There was a second incident involving a loaded gun at PRP this school year on Oct. 15.

Guns have also been discovered on students at the following JCPS schools five months into the school year: Iroquois High School (three separate gun incidents), Lassiter Middle School, Stuart Middle School, Liberty High School, Western High School, Doss High School, Moore High School, Atherton High School, and McFerran Preparatory Academy.

