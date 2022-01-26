Support Local Businesses
Beshear reports over 32% positivity rate, 31 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 12,827 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,112,651 cases. As of Wednesday, 2,493 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 474 are in the ICU, and 271 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 32.44% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 3,638 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 31 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,817.

