Butchertown fire under investigation

Louisville Fire crews work to extinguish a fire in Butchertown on Jan. 26.
Louisville Fire crews work to extinguish a fire in Butchertown on Jan. 26.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire in Butchertown prompted Louisville Fire Department crews to rush to the scene Wednesday afternoon to extinguish the flames.

The fire appears to have started in an abandoned house on the corner of Campbell and Franklin Streets, according to a MetroSafe spokesperson. It was first reported to Louisville Fire around 3:15 p.m.

Louisville Fire Maj. Bobby Cooper later clarified the fire involved “two structures.”

There have been no reports of injuries.

This story will be updated.

