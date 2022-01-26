Butchertown house fire under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire in Butchertown prompted Louisville Fire Department crews to rush to the scene Wednesday afternoon to extinguish the flames.

The fire appears to have started in an abandoned house on the corner of Campbell and Franklin Streets, according to a MetroSafe spokesperson. It was first reported to Louisville Fire around 3:15 p.m.

There has been no confirmation of whether anyone was injured or was inside the house when the fire started.

This story will be updated.

