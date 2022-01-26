Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Cameron objects to Hankison’s request to block media from jury selection ahead of trial

Brett Hankison is the only officer charged in connection with the police raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death
Brett Hankison is the only former LMPD officer charged in connection with the police raid that...
Brett Hankison is the only former LMPD officer charged in connection with the police raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Brett Hankison’s attorneys have requested that a Jefferson Circuit Court judge prevent media organizations from being present for the jury selection process before his trial.

Hankison is the only officer charged in connection with the March 2020 police raid that ultimately led to Breonna Taylor’s death. Five months later, he was charged by a grand jury with multiple counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting into a nearby apartment unit with three people inside, as well as another empty apartment, as the raid was happening.

>>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

Hankison’s defense team requested the media remain out of the proceedings, claiming jurors may be concerned that their identities might be disclosed.

Cameron’s office is prosecuting the case and objected to the request for a media ban, saying: “The Commonwealth recognizes the competing interests between the right to an impartial jury and the right to public and media access. Here, the Commonwealth believes the balance favors access, even if the court decides to place some limitation on that access.”

The questioning of individual jurors is scheduled to begin on Feb. 1. The trial is scheduled to last until March.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by...
Former City of Bardstown CFO arrested by feds
Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss
Sources: Mack Era coming to an end after four seasons
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher fired by JCPS for fighting Moore HS student running for office
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents

Latest News

Temperatures today will stay below freezing.
FORECAST: Below freezing temperatures to continue
Sean Payton reacts during an NFL football press conference announcing his resignation as head...
Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’
WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News - Wednesday morning, January 26, 2022
Pappy Van Winkle's are up for auction in one state. Also, rent hits another new all-time high.
Your Money: Rents, Computer chip shortage, Pappy Van Winkle auction, Bot attack on Wordle