Can a new coach at UofL win back young basketball fans?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In recent years, the men’s basketball team at the University of Louisville has not captured the interest of students as much as it once did. When the team won the NCAA championship in 2013, the majority of today’s undergraduates were still in elementary school.

“We’re more of a football fun group,” student Courtney Laudick told WAVE on Wednesday. “We go to the football games. I haven’t been to a basketball game yet, but I know the women are doing good, and we’re going to go to one of their games.”

Recent recent years have produced more drama off the court for men’s basketball than on it, and high-profile firings, scandals, infractions, and painful penalties seem to have affected the young fan base.

“My thought is that (the program is) dying out,” student Owen Strunk said. “And if they want basketball to be the main focus of this school then they’re really going to have to step it up.”

After potential NCAA violations were discovered following the recording of former assistant coach Dino Gaudio’s termination, former UofL men’s basketball coach Chris Mack was suspended for the first six games of the 2021-22 season. Gaudio was sentenced to one year of probation and a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to attempting to extort Mack. The violations were included in the FBI investigation into former UofL head basketball coach Rick Pitino’s firing. The case became public in September of 2017 and is still pending.

Wednesday, after a negotiated agreement, Mack announced he was leaving mid-season, bringing his four-year tenure at UofL to an end. During his four seasons with the Cards, the team went 68-37.

”I would say that as of now, that the women’s (basketball program) is better by far,” student Daniel Ngongo said. “I’d watch them any day over the men’s right now.”

But one thing hasn’t changed: the formula for success that made women’s basketball the big-team-on-campus could still work for men’s basketball.

”Maybe it could be good for the program,” UofL student Tia Jones said, “if they could get (a coach) who, I guess, could lead the team without drama.”

“A winning culture would definitely change that,” student Dargbason Titiah said. “Getting away from what used to occur back then is probably a good place to start.”

So if the next coach puts up wins, there might be more young fans in the stands.

