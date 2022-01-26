Cats need OT, but get John Calipari #800 in 82-74 win over Mississippi State

(WAVE) - Kellen Grady could not connect on a three-pointer at the regulation buzzer, but delivered two in overtime as the #12 Cats held off Mississippi State 82-74 on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

UK, playing with TyTy Washington, out with a sprained ankle, built a 37-24 halftime cushion. Oscar Tshiebwe had 9 points and 12 rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

The Bulldogs would not go away. Iverson Molinar scored 22 of his game-high 30 points after halftime. MSU tied the game at 62.

Tshiebwe answered with a dunk.

MSU tied the game at 64.

Tshiebwe answered with a reverse and a foul. He hit the free throw for a 67-64 Cats lead.

Molinar tied the game again with two free throws with 22.2 seconds left. That’s when Grady’s shot at the buzzer bounced off the back of the rim.

In the extra session, after a Molinar drive tied the game at 74, Grady caught fire.

A triple with 2:22 left gave the Cats a 77-74 lead. Then after two Bulldog misses from distance, Grady just beat the shot clock for another triple with 1:12 left. He finished with 18 points, hitting four of his 11 three-point attempts.

Tshiebwe scored 21 points to go with his 22 rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler had 15 points and 6 assists.

The win was #800 for UK head coach John Calipari. He is 800-237 in 30 seasons as a college head coach.

The Cats improve to 16-4, 6-2 in the SEC. They are 13-0 at Rupp Arena this season. Mississippi State falls to 13-6, 4-3.

Kentucky visits #5 Kansas (17-2) on Saturday at 6 p.m in Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

