Chris Mack leaves UofL basketball after four seasons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville head men’s basketball coach Chris Mack will be leaving mid-season in a negotiated settlement that brings his four-year tenure at UofL to an end, WAVE Sports has learned.

Mack confirmed the departure with WAVE Sports on Wednesday afternoon ahead of a meeting with the UofL Board of Trustees and Athletic Association Board. The settlement is expected to be approved at that meeting.

“I don’t think there was like one thing that triggered anything,” Mack said. “You know, you’re playing your season, you know, games accumulating. It kept getting harder, and obviously we weren’t winning to the level that we want to win at.”

His current team is 11-9 and has lost five of its last six games. Four of the last five games have resulted in double-digit losses, the first such stretch since 1940.

The Cards are 68-37 in Mack’s four seasons on the bench.

After the Cards blew a seven-point halftime lead and lost 82-70 to Notre Dame on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center, the tide seemed to turn on Mack’s thought process. In the 22,000-seat arena, the announced attendance was 16,175 people.

Following the Irish defeat, three-time captain Malik Williams was asked if the players had tuned out the coaching staff. “I don’t have a comment for that,” he said after a few seconds of thought.

On Monday night, the team responded by falling behind 27-8 at Virginia. They fought back to get within four points, 45-41, on a Williams jumper, but lost 64-52.

Mack was asked about Williams’ Saturday remark after the game on Monday night.

“You know, Malik was asked a tough question the other day, wasn’t really sure how to respond,” Mack said. “You know, he obviously thinks our team should be better, as do I. We were the same team that was up seven at Notre Dame, same team despite a bad deficit, that you can’t give on the road, we’re the same team that rallied and responded and didn’t quit, so I think that’s a little bit overblown, but at the same time, the result is the result and we’re not here to do anything but try to win games and we haven’t gotten the job done here as of late.”

The comments, along with the cancellation for Mack’s radio show on Tuesday night, brought his coaching future with the university in question.

Mack’s contract with UofL pays him more than $4 million per season and runs through March 31, 2025. If he were fired without cause, the school would owe him more than $12 million.

The coach was suspended for the first six games of the 2021-22 season after potential NCAA violations were discovered following the recording of former assistant coach Dino Gaudio’s termination. After pleading guilty to attempting to extort Mack, Gaudio was sentenced to one year of probation and a $10,000 fine.

The NCAA classified the violations as Level II, and they were included in the ongoing investigation into the FBI probe that resulted in the firing of former University of Louisville head men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino. That case, which was brought to light in September of 2017, is still unresolved.

Assistant men’s basketball coach Mike Pegues, who took over for Mack during his six-game suspension and led the Cards to a 5-1 record, will take over for the rest of the Cards’ season.

UofL (11-9, 5-5 ACC) hosts #9 Duke (15-3, 5-2) on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.