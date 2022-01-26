Community members create a plan for new and improved Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ideas, conversations, then actions. The Highlands Commerce Guild wants to move forward with local government, volunteers, police officers, business owners and anyone who wants to make an impact with their voice to show that anyone can make a difference in your own neighborhood.

They discussed safety issues, parking, traffic, business support services, ambassador and loan programs and cleaning up the neighborhood.

Community members and organizers talked about the upcoming Bardstown Road corridor plan to link all nearby neighborhoods. Tim Burkett helps lead the Block by Block program by having community ambassadors providing a contact for people and the city to make progress on Bardstown Road. It’s focused on cleanliness and hospitality services, from Baxter and Broadway to Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway.

“You have business owners, banks, everybody coming together to try and see what they can do to try and make it a little,” Burkett said.

Burkett said he’s excited about the bump out program extending sidewalks at intersections so pedestrians can be seen by driver’s sooner. That could possibly start around March.

The meeting also discussed its graffiti cleanup program.

All the speakers said working together is the only way to overcome some of the destructive behavior happening in the neighborhood.

