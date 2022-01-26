Support Local Businesses
Eastern Kentucky man arrested after sneaking into 16-year-old girl’s room

Adam Conley
Adam Conley(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Paintsville was arrested Wednesday after he snuck into a girl’s bedroom.

Adam Conley, 45, was arrested after police responded to a call about a man sneaking into the 16-year-old’s room.

The girl told police she thought the man was her dad when he laid down next to her. She said she quickly realized it was not her dad. She added Conley grabbed her thigh.

When police got to the house, they said Conley tried to run. When they eventually caught him, they found out there was an active arrest warrant for him.

The girl and the owner of the home said they had no idea who Conley was.

He was arrested and charged with burglary, menacing, fleeing police and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

