FORECAST: Temperatures in the single digits and teens overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Teens again tonight

Snow flurries / showers possible Thursday PM & Friday

Cold weekend push

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies will yield another very cold night across WAVE Country. Lows dip back into the teens.

On Thursday, clouds thicken with overcast skies and breezy winds at times. A few light snow showers and flurries will be possible late.

Scattered light snow showers continue Thursday night with little to no accumulations expected. A light coating is possible on elevated surfaces, a few slick spots near bridges and overpasses can’t be ruled out.

Friday will be a cold, windy, and cloudy day with off and on scattered light snow and flurries. A light coating to a dusting is possible.

Another cold push of air will arrive Friday with the front. Temperatures near freezing for a high with lows Friday night into Saturday back to the coldest of the season (so far). We’ll stay below freezing despite some sunshine on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE. All rights reserved.