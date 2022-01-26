Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Temperatures in the single digits and teens overnight

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Teens again tonight
  • Snow flurries / showers possible Thursday PM & Friday
  • Cold weekend push

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies will yield another very cold night across WAVE Country. Lows dip back into the teens.

On Thursday, clouds thicken with overcast skies and breezy winds at times. A few light snow showers and flurries will be possible late.

Scattered light snow showers continue Thursday night with little to no accumulations expected. A light coating is possible on elevated surfaces, a few slick spots near bridges and overpasses can’t be ruled out.

Friday will be a cold, windy, and cloudy day with off and on scattered light snow and flurries. A light coating to a dusting is possible.

Another cold push of air will arrive Friday with the front. Temperatures near freezing for a high with lows Friday night into Saturday back to the coldest of the season (so far). We’ll stay below freezing despite some sunshine on Saturday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

