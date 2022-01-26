Foundation created in honor of Lufkin boy killed in rodeo accident

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A new foundation named in the honor of a Lufkin boy killed in a rodeo accident aims to continue his legacy, one that will become a glimmer of light for those who need it most.

The parents of 10-year-old Legend Williamson hope the money the foundation receives can be used to help others in their most difficult times.

Legend Williamson (Carroway Funeral Home)

Legend’s mother Raegan said the main reason they started it was because of the influx of monetary donations people would give to them.

“God has blessed Kelly and I and we don’t need the money. So, we decided that we would do what legend would want us to do and to bless others. He was always wanting to help others and give to others,” Raegan said.

The family plans to use the money with one goal in mind: helping others.

“One of my main things that I would love to help is a family that has lost a child, for funeral expenses. It’s just a hard enough thing to go through to plan your child’s funeral. You never think that is something you have to do, and then at the end of the day, you are faced with the financial burden of it,” Raegan said.

The Legend Williamson Foundation proceeds will also help to provide for families in desperate need. Legend’s father Kelly said the love the community has shown their family is breathtaking.

“We knew very quickly that we wanted to do something to honor legend and carry on his tradition of being a giver, cause at the end of the day, that is what he was. So, we decided on the foundation,” Kelly said.

Raegan said her best friend is a wholesaler and designed pieces of jewelry in honor of Legend to feed the foundation.

Lacey Martin, the Owner of Common + Co and close friend of the Williamson family, said it was a no-brainer to sell the necklaces and bracelets at her boutique. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will go to the foundation.

“If you didn’t know Legend, Legend was this exuberant child, and just always so happy. He was loud and just fun. And I can just imagine how he feels right now, knowing that all of this is being done in his name, not just for that reason but because it is spreading the word of Jesus,” Martin said.

Martin said she knows Legend would be proud.

“What Legend would see is just again the message behind it, not so much as it being his name on people’s neck or their wrist with the bracelet or necklace. But just that his story and God’s word is being you know, spoken to so many people around the world because of his life,” Martin said.

To keep updated on upcoming events to support the Legend Williamson Foundation, click here.

