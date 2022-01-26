Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Hardin County woman nearly dies from COVID while pregnant

Dailey got real sick and her only chance at survival was to be transferred from Hardin County...
Dailey got real sick and her only chance at survival was to be transferred from Hardin County to UofL Health so she could be placed on ECMO.(Family Photo)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hindsight can typically be 20/20, especially if you’ve been through a traumatic situation. 

A Hardin County woman was pregnant when she got COVID and almost died.  She’s sharing her story to help educate others about how dangerous COVID can be.

Michaela Dailey, 33, was so excited to be pregnant. In August, she found out she had COVID, and was terrified at 33 weeks when her baby had to be delivered via emergency cesarean section because her oxygen levels were so low.

Dailey got real sick and her only chance at survival was to be transferred from Hardin County to UofL Health so she could be placed on ECMO, which is a machine that temporarily fills in for the heart and lungs.

She didn’t get the COVID vaccine when she was pregnant. Her doctors did encourage her to get it, but she chose not to.

“I’m a strong supporter of it’s your decision, it’s your body, but I was healthy,” Dailey said. “I was 33 years old. Would I have ever thought getting COVID would put me in the hospital almost taking a lung from me? No. If I could go back and get the vaccine I would have.”

Without the ECMO machine, Dailey would have died.  She also went through extensive rehab at Frazier. 

She and her baby are doing much better now. Dailey’s mother died from COVID and never got to meet her granddaughter.

Dailey is now fully vaccinated and is urging everyone who hasn’t, even if you are pregnant, to get the COVID vaccine.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by...
Former City of Bardstown CFO arrested by feds
Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss
Chris Mack leaves UofL basketball after four seasons
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher fired by JCPS for fighting Moore HS student running for office
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents

Latest News

Norton Healthcare Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Joseph Flynn said supply is relegated by the...
Limited supply keeps COVID pills out of reach unless immunocompromised, seriously ill
Gov. Andy Beshear provides latest COVID numbers in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: Case numbers continue to climb; healthcare system overwhelmed
Michael Davis, Jr. 31, of Pembroke Pins, California, was arrested January 23, 2022 by Kentucky...
Traffic stop leads to marijuana trafficking arrest
The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) wants to ensure the safe return of Carter Duncan
LMPD: Louisville boy found safe after ‘Operation Return Home’ alert