Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Advertisement

Judge, attorneys debate jury proceedings in Brett Hankison case

Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment after shots he fired during the...
Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment after shots he fired during the March 13, 2020 narcotics raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment went into a neighboring apartment.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As former LMPD officer Brett Hankison prepares to stand trial, there are still questions about how public the proceedings will be.

Judge Ann Bailey Smith held a conference call with Hankison’s attorney and attorneys from the Commonwealth on Wednesday morning, discussing the possibility of closing individual voir dire, or preliminary witness or juror examination, to the media.

Smith told the attorneys she did not believe the process should be closed completely, but did say there could be some restrictions put in place.

“We cannot close down individual voir dire,” Judge Ann Bailey Smith said.

In this case, the potential jurors would be questioned individually, so as to narrow down the jury pool.

Smith told the attorneys she was concerned the presence of TV news cameras could influence what the jurors say.

”I think that the fact that it is being done individually can be intimidating for some, for many, of the jurors,” Smith said to Hankison’s attorney. “And also seeing people sitting in the audience, seeing a camera in the audience, I think you’re right. I think it may have some effect on how open they are with their responses.”

The conference call comes after Hankison’s attorney, Stew Mathews, made a motion last week to close voir dire completely.

”My goal in filing this motion is not to start a war with the media,” Mathews said. “Rather, my goal is to do everything in my power to ensure that Brett Hankison can be tried by a jury that’s fair.”

Hankison has waited nearly a year and a half to stand trial.

He was indicted by a grand jury in September of 2020 on three counts of wanton endangerment, accused of shooting blindly several times from outside Breonna Taylor’s apartment. Several of the shots Hankison fired landed in the neighboring apartments.

>>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

Mathews told the judge the backstory and the subsequent news coverage have already shaped what people in Jefferson County think of his client.

”Given the backstory of this indictment and then all that occurred in Louisville and Jefferson County in the aftermath, I would wager that there are very few citizens of Jefferson County, that is prospective jurors, who have not heard about the case, have not discussed it, have not formed an opinion or expressed an opinion or stated an opinion somewhere along the line,” Mathews said.

The judge told the attorneys she would likely have a ruling on the motion by Wednesday afternoon.

WAVE News called the Division 13 clerk and was told the judge had not made a decision yet.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tynae Couts was sentenced January 25, 2022 in for the stabbing death of her best friend,...
Woman sentenced for killing her best friend
Tracy Hudson, 41, the former Chief Financial Officer for the City of Bardstown, was arrested by...
Former City of Bardstown CFO arrested by feds
Chris Mack scratches head after Cards suffer third straight loss
Chris Mack leaves UofL basketball after four seasons
Videos of William Bennett, a science teacher at Marion C. Moore High School, surfaced Monday...
Teacher fired by JCPS for fighting Moore HS student running for office
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents

Latest News

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has created a new position within the office which...
Ky. attorney general creates new position to help prosecute violent crimes, capital cases
She didn’t get the COVID vaccine when she was pregnant. Her doctors did encourage her to get...
Hardin County woman nearly dies from COVID while pregnant
Beshear signed the executive order on Jan. 26, appointing Green to fill the judicial seat...
Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green appointed to Jefferson Circuit Court by Gov. Beshear
The Highlands Commerce Guild wants is looking for those wanting to make an impact with their...
Community members create a plan for new and improved Highlands
Fans cheer in the stands at a UofL men's basketball game.
Can a new coach at UofL win back young basketball fans?