Ky. attorney general creates new position to help prosecute violent crimes, capital cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has selected former Commonwealth’s Attorney Thomas Lockridge to fill a new position within the office that will assist prosecutors and law enforcement in violent crime and capital cases.

The new Violent Crime Resource Prosecutor has several duties: providing technical support to prosecutors and law enforcement on cases involving capital offenses and violent offenders, helping with jury selection, prosecution strategy and case evaluation if requested, and assisting prosecutors in responding to motions.

“Cases involving capital offenses and other violent crimes are incredibly complex, and it is my hope that our office’s resource prosecutor can come alongside Kentucky prosecutors and law enforcement to ensure they have every tool available to successfully investigate and prosecute cases of this magnitude,” Attorney General Cameron said in a press release.

As violence skyrockets in Louisville, caseloads have piled up, and families are waiting for justice.

Krista Gwynn is counting down the days until July 2022, when Jameko Hayden will go to trial for the murder of her son, Christian Gwynn.

Christian, 19, was shot and killed in Dec. 2019 walking home in Shawnee.

“He was 19, he had a 10 o’clock curfew, and he respected it,” Gwynn said. “And he was on his way home the night he got killed because it was almost 10 o’clock.”

Almost a year and a half after Christian was shot, police arrested Hayden.

“We’re ready for the fight,” Gwynn said referring to the trial.

Gwynn told WAVE News even if the new Violent Crime Resource Prosecutor cannot help her son’s case, she believes it could benefit others.

“I’m not saying these prosecutors are not trying, but they don’t have the help to help them get these people in jail to show the jury,” Gwynn said. “Look, this is what they’re being charged with, look at their history, look at how many times they’ve been in and out of jail that built up to murder. I hope they can get this going before my son’s case, before we go to court in July and help us get the murder charge we rightfully need.”

Lockfield has already begun working in his new position. In rare instances, he could also prosecute criminal cases.

