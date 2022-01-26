Support Local Businesses
Ky. family robbed at gunpoint after stopping on side of road due to car trouble

A family was robbed at gunpoint in Washington County, according to the sheriff’s office. It...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A family was robbed at gunpoint in Washington County, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened early Tuesday morning on Perryville Road, near the intersection of Pottsville Road.

A driver, who said he was from Bardstown, told deputies he was traveling through Washington County when he had car trouble and pulled off to the side of the road.

He said another car traveling westbound stopped about 100 feet in front of his vehicle and two suspects got out. One of them held a gun to the driver’s, forced him to the ground and demanded his money and his jewelry.

The other suspect went up to the passenger side window with a gun drawn and robbed the people in the vehicle, which were the driver’s wife, his father and his two children.

Items taken from the family included gold rings, watches, wallets, a necklace and a purse.

The suspects then told the victims not to call the police before fleeing east towards Perryville.

The sheriff’s office says the only description of the suspects is that they were both males. The WCSO is asking anyone with information about the robbery to call 859-336-5400.

