Leader of Kentucky Minority Caucus Joni Jenkins will not run again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After nearly two decades of service to her community, one of Kentucky’s highest-ranking Democrats is stepping down. Minority Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins announced Wednesday that she will not run for re-election to her seat as Kentucky’s District 44 state representative in November.

In a statement, she said her departure is due to redistricting across the state. Her district is now predominantly minority, and she said she wants them to be fairly represented and that she hopes to give someone else a chance to do so.

“I have long advocated for a General Assembly that looks like Kentucky, so when minorities became the majority population in the newly redrawn 44th House District, I did not want to be a barrier to a person of color joining the Kentucky House of Representatives,” Jenkins said in a statement. “That’s why I withdrew my candidacy (Wednesday).”

She has been serving the Shively community since 1994 and became the first female leader of a Kentucky legislative caucus in 2019.

“I have loved representing my beautifully diverse district for many years, and will be forever grateful that the voters gave me the chance to serve them,” Jenkins said. “I will finish my term the same way I started my first: Fighting for those I represent and for a better commonwealth.”

Kentucky will hold elections for the House of Representatives on Nov. 8.

